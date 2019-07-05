Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2019) - GOLO Mobile (TSXV: GOLO) is one of the latest new listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, following its qualifying transaction with Capital Pool Company "HAW Capital Corp."

The Montreal-based company, originally called Fans Entertainment, was launched in 2015 as a mobile and web-based "order ahead" platform emphasizing individual user experience through convenient "to your seat" delivery at venues or stadiums and expediting item pickup from express lanes.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company.









Since then, GOLO has rapidly evolved to become a broader platform offering that can be customized to service multiple industries or communities such as cities, airports, office towers, condo towers, hotels, hospitals and convention centers.

The company's app, similar to Skip the Dishes, enables users to order products on-line from local stores not offering delivery services. A growing number of companies in Montreal and Toronto including restaurants, groceries, florists, and pet stores have signed on to have their products delivered by GOLO's electric vehicles.

The company recently raised gross proceeds of $6,750,000 by way of a private placement of approximately 39.7 million units priced at $0.17 per unit. The shares are currently trading at $0.28.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.golo.io, contact Stephane Morneau, CFO and Corporate Secretary, at 514-380-2700, or email stephane.morneau@golo.io.

