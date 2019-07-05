

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, stocks continue see considerable weakness in mid-day trading on Friday. With the drop on the day, the major averages are pulling back off the record closing highs set in the previous session.



The major averages have climbed well off their lows of the session but currently remain firmly negative. The Dow is down 121.86 points or 0.5 percent at 26,844.14, the Nasdaq is down 53.45 points or 0.7 percent at 8,116.79 and the S&P 500 is down 18.58 points or 0.6 percent at 2,977.24.



The early pullback by stocks came following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing a substantial reacceleration in the pace of U.S. job growth in the month of June.



The report said employment surged up by 224,000 jobs in June after edging up by a downwardly revised 72,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 75,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



While the data points to a rebound in the labor market following the weakness seen in May, the report has dampened investor hopes for a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said the strong jobs data would seem to 'make a mockery' of market expectations the Fed will cut interest rates by up to 50 basis points later this month.



'Employment growth is still trending gradually lower but, with the stock market setting new records and trade talks back on (for now at least), the data support our view that Fed officials are more likely to wait until September before loosening policy,' Hunter said.



Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the report said the unemployment rate inched up to 3.7 percent in June from 3.6 percent in May. The unemployment rate had been expected to hold steady.



However, the uptick in the unemployment rate reflected an increase in the size of the labor force, which expanded by 335,000 people compared to the 247,000-person jump in the household survey measure of employment.



Sector News



Gold stocks have climbed well off their worst levels of the day but continue to see significant weakness in mid-day trading. After plunging by as much as 4.1 percent, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is currently down by 1.6 percent.



The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with gold for August delivery plummeting $21.10 to $1,399.80 an ounce.



Notable weakness has also emerged among pharmaceutical stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index. The index is pulling back off a record closing high.



Steel, housing, and semiconductor stocks have also moved to the downside on the day, although selling pressure has waned from earlier in the session.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher amid light trading activity on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back sharply on the heels of the stronger than expected jobs data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has jumped by 9.5 basis points to 2.048 percent.



