Citipost Mail launches Rebrand

DERBY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / Following a phenomenal 74% five-year growth, Citipost Mail has announced the appointment of a new marketing team to spearhead the company's growth strategy. In the next few months, Citipost Mail will rebrand and launch a new, innovative website to showcase its market-leading capability alongside a portfolio of new services.

In the last eight years, Lesley Yeomans, Citipost Mail Deputy Managing Director, has helped transform the business into a customer-centric industry leader, earning 96% customer retention rates and its place as the UK's largest independent provider of mail management services.

The marketing and communications team, led by Citipost Mail's new head of marketing, David Bradford encompasses a hand-picked team of experts in design, branding, digital marketing and communications.

Lesley says: "Citipost Mail is extremely good at what it does, our customer service and relationships are second to none and consequently our client retention rates speak for themselves. From a branding and marketing perspective, I think we can deliver our message better, and in turn, we can support our staff, especially our sales team and client services department, more efficiently.

"One of the first steps towards this is rebranding. This is an ongoing project, which will ultimately reflect our core values and unique capabilities through every channel. David comes to us with many years of corporate marketing experience as well as more than a decade working within the UK mail industry, so he is able to review Citipost Mail's current marketing strategy and the company's brand tone from a fresh, but knowledgeable, perspective."

David adds: "I have constructed a team of industry experts to work alongside my in-house team to support me in my role and in making the company's marketing vision a reality. Citipost Mail operates in a fiercely competitive and evolving sector, so it is critical that our marketing is innovative and smart, and that our communications are of value to our customers. We want to build on our reputation as an industry leader across every channel."

As entries open for one of the UK's most prestigious marketing awards programmes, Citipost Mail has also announced that it will be sponsoring the Best Customer Retention Programme category at the Data & Marketing Association DMA Awards 2019.

Pictured: Lesley Yeomans - Deputy Managing Director, Citipost Mail

David Bradford - Head of Marketing, Citipost Mail

Providing end-to-end mail management to businesses big and small, Citipost Mail has been leading the way with Direct Mail services since 2006. Safe and secure bulk mail handling, alongside new data-driven products covering item tracking, short messaging services (SMS), and hybrid mail (printing and sending mail) are just some of the services Citipost Mail offers its clients. A combination of state-of-the-art technology and proactive account management delivers market-leading services focusing on complete customer satisfaction.

