Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (MFEG LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 125.7867 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16901 CODE: MFEG LN ISIN: LU1237272825 ISIN: LU1237272825 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEG LN Sequence No.: 12545 EQS News ID: 837243 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2019 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)