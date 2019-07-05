HemaGenetics Technologies Corp.: HemaGenetics Technologies Announces Appointment To Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / HemaGenetics Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "HTC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Paolone as a director of HTC effective immediately.

Richard Paolone - holds a Juris Doctorate and Bachelor of Arts degree. Mr. Paolone is currently employed at a boutique securities law firm that is focused on corporate finance and M&A in Toronto, Ontario. He has experience in the industries of natural resources, technology and cannabis. Mr. Paolone assists with corporate and debt restructuring by rehabilitating companies to enhance shareholder value. Mr. Paolone's current positions include: director of Red Pine Petroleum Ltd. (RPN: TSXV) as of May 2019 - a company involved in oil and gas exploration and development and serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Rotonda Ventures Corp. as of February 2019 - a company involved in oil and gas, specifically frack water remediation. Mr. Paolone also serves as director and officer of other privately held Canadian companies in cannabis and mineral exploration.

