

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil futures settled modestly higher on Friday, but registered a loss of about 1.6% for the week, as traders continued to weigh the commodity's near-term supply and demand prospects.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended up $0.17, or 0.3%, at $57.51 a barrel.



Recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a smaller-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended June 28, as refineries consumed less crude than the week before.



The detention of a supertanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude to Syria by British Royal Marines in Gibraltar did not any significantly impact oil prices.



Factory orders data out of the U.S. and Germany have raised concerns about global economic growth and the outlook for near-term energy demand.



German factory orders decreased 2.2% month-on-month in May, in contrast to a 0.4% rise in April, official data showed today. Economists had forecast a marginal fall of 0.1%.



In the United States, new orders for factory goods fell for a second straight month in May while shipments barely rose, pointing to continued weakness in manufacturing.



Also, traders appeared to be trying to figure out the likely impact of the recent decision of OPEC and allies to extend output cuts by nine months until March 2020 on global oil supply.



