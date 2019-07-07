In the first week of July the ATX came back strong over 3000, Zumtobel with 8 green days in a row. News from Valneva, OMV, Verbund, Immofinanz, Sanochemia, Andritz, Porr, Strabag, AT&S, ams, Vienna Airport, Manner, Uniqa. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 1,7% to 3.028,19 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 10,29%. Up to now there were 69 days with a positive and 60 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 8,28% away, from the low 10,29%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,36%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,25%. These are the best-performers this week: Zumtobel 8,85% in front of Porr 8,25% and Semperit 7,53%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -3,89% in front of SBO -3,22% and voestalpine -2,61%. Further highlights ...

