Valneva: Austrian/french biotech company Valneva announced the initiation of the second study of Phase 2 clinical development for its leading, unique Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. The overall Phase 2 objectives for VLA15 are to determine the optimal dosage level and vaccination schedule for use in Phase 3 pivotal field efficacy studies, based on immunogenicity and safety data. Following the Run-In phase for Valneva's first Phase 2 study VLA15-201, the two lead dosage levels have been selected for further development based on Data and Safety Monitoring Boardclearance. The objective of the now initiated second Phase 2 study VLA15-202 is to evaluate an alternative immunization schedule for the two lead dosage levels. The Phase 2 duration is expected to be approximately two ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...