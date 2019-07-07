The growth of the tourism industry and the increasing popularity of short-term rental properties are identified as the significant factors that will drive the market's growth prospects during the next few years. Countries in several regions have witnessed a considerable increase in the number of international tourist arrivals in recent years. Governments across the globe have started to focus on implementing strategies that favor the growth of the global tourism industry. The growth of the tourism industry will subsequently drive the need for vacation rental properties, thereby fueling market growth. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by management (managed by owners, and professionally managed), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190707005022/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vacation rental market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global vacation rental market is highly competitive with major vendors such as 9flats, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Expedia, TripAdvisor, and Wyndham Destinations competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"The vacation rental market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional travel companies leveraging the online or digital medium to provide personalized offers to customers. The market is currently in its growth phase, and as a result, the competitive environment among vacation rental service providers will further intensify in the coming years," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five vacation rental market vendors

9flats

9flats is an online marketplace and hospitality service, which enables people to lease or rent short-term lodging, including vacation rentals, apartment rentals, homestays, hostel beds, and hotel rooms. The company provides rental services along with insurance services to its customers.

Airbnb

Airbnb operates as an online marketplace and hospitality service that facilitates leasing short-term lodging, including holiday cottages, apartments, homestays, hostel beds, and, hotel rooms. Airbnb operates in more than 65,000 cities and 191 countries.

Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings runs its operations through three business segments, Agency revenues, Merchant revenues, and Advertising and other revenues. The company offers two products Priceline.com and Booking.com. Priceline.com is an American company, which provides airline tickets and hotel stays. The company facilitates the provision of travel services from its suppliers to its clients. Booking.com is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. It connects customers to apartments, vacation homes, 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses, and igloos.

Expedia

The company runs its operations through four segments, Core OTA, trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. The company operates mainly through two brands- HomeAway and trivago. HomeAway is an online marketplace for the vacation rental market. Its portfolio includes vacation rental websites such as HomeAway.co.uk and OwnersDirect.co.uk in the UK, HomeAway.de in Germany, Abritel.fr and Homelidays.com in France, and HomeAway.es and Toprural.es in Spain. trivago is a leading online hotel metasearch platform with websites in 55 countries worldwide.

TripAdvisor

The company runs its operations through two segments, Hotel and Non-hotel. It operates through 5 subsidiaries, FlipKey, HOLIDAY LETTINGS, HOUSETRIP, Niumba, and VacationHomeRentals. The company's VacationHomeRentals connects customers to 830,000 properties in over 190 countries. It connects customers to a varied range of rental services like private islands and beach houses.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Vacation Rental Market in Europe 2018-2022 The market research study identifies 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia, FlipKey as the leading players in the vacation rental market in Europe.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2018-2022 The market research study identifies Camping World Holdings, Forest River, Gulf Stream Coach, Northwood Manufacturing, REV Group, THOR INDUSTRIES, and Winnebago Industries, as the leading players in the recreational vehicle (RV) market in North America.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190707005022/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com