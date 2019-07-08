

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down 7.8 percent on month in May, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - worth 842.9 billion yen.



That missed expectations for a decline of 3.7 percent following the 5.2 percent increase in April.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders fell 3.7 percent versus expectations for a drop of 3.6 percent following the 2.5 percent gain in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2019, core machine orders are forecast to have risen 15.7 percent on quarter and 5.0 percent on year.



