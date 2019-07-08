

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,594.8 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 15.8 percent on year.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1,380.9 billion yen following the 1,707.4 billion yen surplus in April.



The trade balance reflected a deficit of 650.9 billion yen versus forecasts for a shortfall of 758.9 billion yen following the 98.2 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



Exports were down 6.3 percent on year to 5,918.0 billion yen, while imports eased an annual 0.9 percent to 6,569.0 billion yen.



