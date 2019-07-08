

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods Market announced Monday some exclusive deals with deepest discounts of the year for Prime members through Prime Day. Exclusive offers on select seasonal items will be available from July 10 through July 16, while supplies last.



The companies also announced that Prime members who spend $10 in a single transaction at Whole Foods Market in store or on Prime Now from July 3 to July 16 will receive a $10 credit. The members can use the credit on Amazon for Prime Day.



Prime members who spend $10 in a single transaction in store can scan their Prime Code in the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app, or provide their linked phone number at checkout to get the credit.



Whole Foods Market customers can use their Alexa enabled devices to add items to their shopping list.



In addition to the celebrations for Prime Day 2019, Amazon and Whole Foods Market have made benefits available year-round.



John Mackey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Whole Foods Market, said, 'To celebrate our Prime members in an even bigger way this year we will add an additional week of amazing exclusive deals on peak-of-season produce and high-quality grocery favorites, on top of our hugely popular spend $10, get $10 offer.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX