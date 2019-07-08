

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) reported that its total revenue for nine-months of fiscal 2019 rose 7.7 percent to 16.73 billion euros from 15.53 billion euros last year. Currency effects during the period contributed 1.3% growth, due to the strength of the dollar, compensating the decline in the Brazilian Real.



Organic revenue growth was 3.5 percent in the latest-period.



For the first nine months Fiscal 2019, On-site Services organic revenue growth was 3.2%, reflecting continued improvement in North America. Benefits & Rewards Services organic revenue growth was 9.7 percent.



The Group expects its organic revenue growth for the full year fiscal 2019 to be around 3%, the top end of the guidance.



The underlying operating profit margin for the year, excluding the currency impact, is expected to be around 5.5%, the bottom end of the guidance.



