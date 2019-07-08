Cramo Plc: Change in Cramo Group management team

Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 8 July, 2019 at 9.00 am (EET)



Change in Cramo Group management team



Henrik Norrbom has been appointed Executive Vice President, Scandinavia and Managing Director, Cramo AB and a member of the Cramo Group Management team. He will assume his position on 12 August 2019 and will report to Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO.

"We are continuously working on developing ourselves and shaping our industry, which is why I am pleased to welcome Henrik Norrbom to Cramo. Henrik is a competent leader who has shown deep understanding of how to create growth through leveraging talent in his organisation offering customers the best possible products and service, the latter through first-class digital solutions", says Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO.

Henrik Norrbom has broad experience from various executive positions and different industries. He has held positions such as COO and Sales Director at Eltel Networks, Vice President & Head of Networks at Telia and most recently he acted as CEO at Skanova, which manages and develops Sweden's largest telecom network. Norrbom holds a diploma in Business Finance from IHM Business School.

