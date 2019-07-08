MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 5
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
8 July 2019
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
2,505
396.97 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-07-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Katie Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Giles Wilson, Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
4,886
406.70 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-07-05
|f
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
4,869
395.00 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-07-05
|f
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Garman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
13,700
365.00 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-07-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kay Garman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with David Garman, a Non-executive Director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
13,600
365.00 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-07-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lakestreet Capital Partners AG
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff, a Non-executive Director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
60,000
379.00 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-07-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information, please contact:
John Geddes
Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary
+44 (0) 131 459 8018