Montag, 08.07.2019

4,575 Euro -0,525 -10,29 %
-10,29 %
WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 5

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")


Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 July 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
396.97 pence2,505
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



2,505


396.97 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-07-05
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKatie Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Giles Wilson, Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
408.34 pence
405.06 pence
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



4,886



406.70 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-07-05
fPlace of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
395.00 pence
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



4,869


395.00 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-07-05
fPlace of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDavid Garman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director of the Company
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
365.00 pence13,700
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



13,700



365.00 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-07-05
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKay Garman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with David Garman, a Non-executive Director of the Company
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
365.00 pence13,600
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



13,600



365.00 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-07-05
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLakestreet Capital Partners AG
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff, a Non-executive Director of the Company
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
379.00 pence60,000
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



60,000


379.00 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-07-05
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 131 459 8018


