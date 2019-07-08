MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")



Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 July 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Giles Wilson

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name John Menzies plc

b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 396.97 pence 2,505

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price





2,505





396.97 pence

e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-05