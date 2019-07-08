

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 4.2% year-over-year for the month of June to 26.1 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 28.8 billion, up 2.5%. Load factor was 90.7%, up 1.5 percentage points. For total group, number of passengers were 9.7 million, up 3.4% from a year ago.



For total passenger network (Air France and KLM), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers, was up 3.3% year-over-year to 23.0 billion. Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, increased 1.6% to 25.5 billion. Load factor was 90.3%, up 1.5 percentage points. Number of passengers were 7.9 million, up 2.2% from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX