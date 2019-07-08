sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,628 Euro		-0,041
-1,12 %
WKN: 853760 ISIN: FR0000120685 Ticker-Symbol: NBP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIXIS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,639
3,642
08:48
3,628
3,658
08:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC90,00-0,53 %
NATIXIS SA3,628-1,12 %
FN Beta