Arnaud Lagardère confirmed the Group' strategic refocusing at the Annual General Meeting in May 2019.

Lagardère (Paris:MMB) is currently in the process of evaluating the strategic options for the sale of all or part of Lagardère Sports.

During this process, Lagardère may have to grant short-term exclusivity periods to potential buyers in order for them to address specific issues or due diligence matters.

At this stage of the process, nothing is precise enough to be disclosed. Should it be the case, Lagardère would duly inform the market.

Lagardère is not commenting on the rumours about specific partners such as Wasserman or Endeavor, which are established and esteemed players of this industry.

Lagardère is not commenting on figures either.

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

At 31 December 2018, it continues to be structured around four business divisions: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Sports and Entertainment; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com

