The new portfolio of the OMX Helsinki 25 index will become effective on August 1, 2019. Helsinki, July 8, 2019 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective with the market open on Thursday August 1, 2019. Nasdaq reports that Tieto Corporation (TIETO) and Kemira Oyj (KEMIRA) will be added and YIT Corporation (YIT) will be removed from the OMXH25 constituent list in this semi-annual review. The OMX Helsinki 25 Index, launched in 1988, is the leading equity index for the Finnish equity market including the 25 most traded blue chip companies on Nasdaq Helsinki. The index is designed to track the Finnish equity market and act as underlying for financial products such as options, futures, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds. The OMX Helsinki 25 index constituents effective August 1, 2019, are: Cargotec Oyj B Metsä Board Corporation B Sampo Plc A DNA Plc Metso Corporation Stora Enso Oyj R Elisa Corporation Neste Corporation Telia Company AB Fortum Corporation Nokia Corporation Tieto Corporation Huhtamaki Oyj Nokian Tyres Plc UPM-Kymmene Corporation Kemira Oyj Nordea Bank Abp Valmet Corporation Kesko Corporation B Orion Corporation B Wärtsilä Corporation KONE Oyj B Outokumpu Oyj Konecranes Plc Outotec Oyj About Nasdaq Global Indexes Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide. For more information about Nasdaq indexes, visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com