EY announces 733 new partner promotions worldwide

- Women and emerging markets represent nearly a third of new partners, at 30% and 33% respectively

- Promotions demonstrate commitment to developing EY leaders

LONDON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces that 733 people have been promoted to partner across the globe. For the fifth consecutive year, women and emerging markets represent nearly a third of this year's new partner class, at 30% and 33% respectively. Similarly, audit once again represents nearly a third of new partners, at 28%.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"Congratulations to all the new partners around the world on this exceptional career milestone. The growth and success of our organization are made possible by the contributions of this diverse group of leaders who represent our values, lead high-performing teams and help EY clients navigate disruption every day."

On a geographical basis, the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) area had the largest proportion of new partners, with 275 promotions (38%), followed by the Americas area, with 264 promotions (36%). New partners in the Asia-Pacific area totaled 194 (26%).

By service line, Assurance accounted for the largest proportion of partner promotions, with 241 (33%). It was followed by Tax, with 188 (26%); Advisory, with 186 (25%); and Transaction Advisory Services, with 110 (15%). Additionally, 8 new partners (1%) were named within business support.

Trent Henry, EY Global Vice Chair - Talent, says:

"I'm incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of the 733 new partners around the world. At EY, we're focused on developing dynamic leaders who are motivated by our purpose, and this year's new partners continue to demonstrate their commitment to leading EY teams, finding innovative ways to address client challenges and building a better working world."

There are more than 270,000 EY people in over 150 countries around the world. In FY19, EY was named one of the World's Best Workplaces for the fourth consecutive year by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE, and the #1 professional services employer for the third consecutive year by Universum.

