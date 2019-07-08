

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The investor sentiment index is seen at 0.2 in July versus -3.3 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro was steady against the yen, it advanced against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 121.69 against the yen, 1.1232 against the greenback, 1.1126 against the franc and 0.8964 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX