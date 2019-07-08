Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Worth $5.56 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing risks of data breaching due to rise in number of connected and automated vehicles will drive the market. Moreover, growing emphasis of OEMs on strengthening cyber security policies is expected to propel the demand for automotive cyber security over the projected period. Cloud infrastructure, mobile cross platforms, and automotive data taxonomy, are the key connectivity trends in the automotive cyber security market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The passenger car segment in Europe is expected to account for 77.1% by 2025 due to rising production of Electric Vehicles (EVs), development and implementation of cyber security strategies, eco-friendly initiatives, and growing scope of data exchange

Infotainment application led the market in China due to quick adoption of advanced vehicle technologies

Wireless network security segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global automotive cyber security market by 2025

Emphasis of OEMs on capabilities offered by connected car systems that have enabled a broad range of service and features contributes to growth of the market in developed economies

Read 180 page research report with TOC on "Automotive Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Security (Application, Wireless Network), By Vehicle Type (Passenger, EVs), By Application (Infotainment, Powertrain), By Service, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-cyber-security-market

Technological advancements pertaining to network connectivity in autonomous vehicles are gaining traction owing to increasing data and volume of data exchange, which is also likely to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, onboard electronic information-control systems like tire-pressure, electric power steering, fixed-speed cruise control, and auto-braking sensors have become mandatory across all the vehicle categories. Other sophisticated systems are also making their way into automotive electronics applications, such as infotainment, ADAS, navigation, powertrain, and safety systems. This, in turn, would further increase the vehicle-to-everything communication, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in automotive sector.

North America is the largest regional market due to increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and quick adoption of new technologies like smart antenna and connected car systems. Moreover, rising investments and stringent measures taken by the government towards incorporating cyber security policies for the automotive market have bolstered the regional market growth. Some of the prominent industry participants include Vector Informatik GmbH, Arilou Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Argus Cyber Security Ltd, ESCRYPT, Continental AG, and HARMAN International.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive cyber security market on the basis of security, vehicle type, application, service, and region:

Automotive Cyber Security Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025)

Endpoint



Application



Wireless Network



Automotive Cyber Security Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025)

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle



Electrical Vehicle



Automotive Cyber Security Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025)

ADAS & Safety System



Infotainment



Body Electronics



Powertrain



Telematics



Automotive Cyber Security Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025)

In-vehicle Services



External Cloud Services



Automotive Cyber Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Russia





Turkey





Italy





Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Thailand





Rest of World



Brazil





South Africa





Iran

