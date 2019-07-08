Digestive Health Drinks Market Report put Forth Analysis, Revealing key Drivers and Growth Trends Through 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digestive Health Drinks Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Digestive health drinks can be defined as the products that are mainly made to ease and overcome the signs of an overburdened digestive tract.

Factors, such as rising awareness among the customers, increasing disposable income, technological advancement, increase in active and the natural elements existing in the digestive health drinks such as probiotics and increasing consciousness associated to consumption of healthy drinks are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period. However, high demand for the digestive health drinks is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Digestive health drinks market is segmented by product type, ingredients, and geography. Market is segmented by product type as Bakery and cereals, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Dairy Products, and Other Products. Market of Digestive health drinks is segmented based on ingredients as Prebiotics, Food Enzymes, and Probiotics.

Digestive health drinks market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing extensive growth for such products in developing economies such as China and India, rising health awareness and changing lifestyle in the region. Asia-Pacific is followed by North American and Europe region.

Download PDF to know more details about "Digestive Health Drinks Market "Report 2023.

Leading Key players operating in the digestive health drinks market include Nestle SA, Danisco A/S, Danone SA, Arla Foods Inc., Yakult Honsha Pvt Ltd, Biogaia AB, Clover Industries Ltd, General Mills Inc., Danisco and Danone and Probi AB and Lifeway Foods Inc. The leading companies are involved in the partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost inorganic growth of industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Digestive Health Drinks in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Access 108 page research report with TOC on "Global Digestive Health Drinks Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-digestive-health-drinks-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Global Digestive Health Drinks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Clover Industries



Biogaia



General Mills



Probi



Lifeway foods



Danisco



Danone



Yakult Honsha



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Food Enzymes



Probiotics



Prebiotics



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Digestive Health Drinks for each application, including

Specialist Retailers



Supermarkets



Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Macadamia Nuts Market

Shrimp Market

Banana Puree Market

Capsicum Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com