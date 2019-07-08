

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or the | | |underlying issuer of existing | Admiral Group PLC | |shares to which voting rights are | | |attached(ii): | | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |Name |BlackRock, Inc. | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |Wilmington, DE, USA | |office (if applicable) | | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |Name | | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered | | |office (if applicable) | | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold was |04/07/2019 | |crossed or reached(vi): | | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified |05/07/2019 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights | rights through | Total of |Total number of | | | attached to | financial |both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total | instruments | (8.A + |issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) |(total of 8.B 1 | 8.B) | | | | | + 8.B 2) | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which |5.03% |0.12% |5.16% |290,949,880 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous |4.96% |0.21% |5.17% | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+ +-----------------+--------------+ |ISIN code (if | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |GB00B02J6398 | |14,654,995 | |5.03% | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A | 14,654,995 | 5.03% | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------------+--------------+ | | | |Number of voting | | |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |rights that may be |% of voting | |financial |date(x) |Conversion |acquired if the |rights | |instrument | |Period(xi) |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------------+--------------+ |Securities | | |368,556 |0.12% | |Lending | | | | | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. B | 368,556 |0.12% | |1 | | | +--------------+----------------------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ | |Number | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |Physical or cash|of |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period (xi) |settlement(xii) |voting |rights | | | | | |rights | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |CFD | | |Cash |682 |0.00% | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 | 682 |0.00% | +----------------+-------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not | | |control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting| | |rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with the | X | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv | | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +--------------+------------------+-------------------+--------+---------------+ | |% of voting rights|% of voting rights | | | |if it equals or is| through financial | Total of both if it | | Name(xv) | higher than the | instruments if it |equals or is higher than| | | notifiable |equals or is higher|the notifiable threshold| | | threshold |than the notifiable| | | | | threshold | | +--------------+------------------+-------------------+------------------------+ |See Attachment| | | | +--------------+------------------+-------------------+------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting rights| | |held | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |The date until which the voting | | |rights will be held | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team | | | |Jana Blumenstein | | | | | |020 7743 3650 | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ | Place of completion | 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. | +---------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ | Date of completion | 5 July, 2019 | +---------------------+-----------------------------------------------+



Section 9 Attachment



+---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | |% of voting rights|% of voting rights |Total of both if | | |if it equals or is| through financial | it equals or is | | Name(xv) | higher than the | instruments if it | higher than the | | | notifiable |equals or is higher| notifiable | | | threshold |than the notifiable| threshold | | | | threshold | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 LP| | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay Finco Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay IV Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International Limited| | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 LP| | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay Finco Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay IV Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Finance | | | | |Europe Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Investment | | | | |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 4, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 6, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Delaware | | | | |Holdings Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |Institutional Trust | | | | |Company, National | | | | |Association | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 LP| | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay Finco Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay IV Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Finance | | | | |Europe Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Advisors | | | | |(UK) Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 4, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 6, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Delaware | | | | |Holdings Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Fund | | | | |Advisors | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Capital | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Advisors, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Canada | | | | |Holdings LP | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Canada | | | | |Holdings ULC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | | | | |Management Canada | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Australia | | | | |Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Investment | | | | |Management | | | | |(Australia) Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 LP| | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay Finco Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay IV Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Finance | | | | |Europe Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |(Netherlands) B.V. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 LP| | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay Finco Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman West| | | | |Bay IV Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Finance | | | | |Europe Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Investment | | | | |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | | | | |Management | | | | |Deutschland AG | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |Trident Merger, LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Investment | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock (Singapore)| | | | |Holdco Pte. Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock (Singapore)| | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock (Singapore)| | | | |Holdco Pte. Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock HK Holdco | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Lux Finco | | | | |S.a.r.l. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Japan | | | | |Holdings GK | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Japan Co., | | | | |Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock (Singapore)| | | | |Holdco Pte. Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock HK Holdco | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | | | | |Management North Asia| | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R1



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX