

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as hopes for aggressive U.S. rate cuts receded and a monthly survey from Bank of France showed that France's economy is forecast to grow at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter.



The economy is forecast to expand 0.2 percent in the second quarter, which was revised down from 0.3 percent estimated previously.



Separately, the Sentix economic index for Eurozone fell to -5.8 from -3.3 in June, marking its lowest level since November 2014. Economists had forecast an improvement to 0.2.



Both the current assessment and expectations indexes of the survey declined.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points or 0.17 percent at 5.583 in opening deals after declining around half a percent on Friday.



Food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A. tumbled 3.8 percent after it warned of slower growth in the fourth quarter.



Air France KLM edged up slightly after unveiling its June traffic figures.



