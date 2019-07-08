Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Expected to Grow Rapidly - Application Insights, Latest Trends, Developments, and Forecasts to 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Factors, such as emerging electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and consumer preference for electric vehicles are driving the market growth. In addition, increasing awareness, improved battery performance, and strict emission regulations by governments are likely to drive the electric vehicle battery thermal management system market in forthcoming period.

On the other hand, increasing heat generation due to small batteries and fast chargers are anticipated to hinder electric vehicle battery thermal management system market growth in future. However, technological advancements are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Electric vehicle battery thermal management system market is segmented based on propulsion, electric battery capacity, vehicle type, battery type, technology and geography.

Based on propulsion, the automotive battery thermal management system market is segmented as HEV, BEV, FCV and PHEV. Based on electric battery capacity, the automotive battery thermal management system market is segmented as >500 kWh, <100 kWh, 200-500 kWh, and100-200 kWh.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive battery thermal management system market is segmented as Commercial vehicles and Passenger vehicles. Automotive battery thermal management system market is segmented by battery type as Solid-State and Conventional. Automotive battery thermal management system market is segmented by technology as passive and Active.

Electric vehicle battery thermal management system market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the global market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as presence of major countries such as increasing demand for electric vehicles in Japan, China, India, and South Korea.

Leading players operating in the electric vehicle battery thermal management system market include CalsonicKansei, AVID, Dana, CapTherm Systems, Hanon Systems, DuPont, VOSS Automotive, Tesla Motors, Gentherm, Bosch, Valeo, and LG Chem. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bosch



Gentherm



LG Chem



Valeo



AVID



CalsonicKansei



CapTherm Systems



Dana



DuPont



Hanon Systems



Tesla Motors



VOSS Automotive

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Passive



Active

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle



Commercial Vehicle

