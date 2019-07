Osirium saw strong order intake in H119, +70% y-o-y and +81% h-o-h. As H1 benefited from the renewal of a large three-year contract, management has guided bookings more cautiously for H219, expecting growth of at least 36% for FY19. We have revised our forecasts down accordingly, but highlight that the recently launched Opus solution could provide upside to our bookings, revenue and EBITDA estimates.

