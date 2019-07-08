AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Communications Virtual Video Now Available on Little Grapevine

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN) today announced that a virtual video presentation by Jeremiah Fleming, President and CEO, is available on the virtual conference website Little GrapevineTM (www.littlegrapevine.com).

Accompanying the presentation will be a short video summarizing the company's mission, as well as a brief Q&A with Mr. Fleming.

A copy of the slides will also be available under the Investor Relations section of Altigen's website: www.altigen.com/about-us/investor-relations/presentations/.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365 for small-to-medium sized businesses and mid-size to large enterprises. Our robust suite of applications integrate with Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and Office 365 to deliver unparalleled capabilities to organizations using these Microsoft solutions. With thousands of customers around the world, Altigen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. Altigen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, CA. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

About Little Grapevine

Little Grapevine is an invitation-only website that invites companies to participate in recurring on-line virtual conferences with video presentations, video interviews, podcasts and more. Content is conveniently archived and categorized on littlegrapevine.com, which serves as an all-in-one tool for investors seeking to research companies in the microcap space. At the end of each presentation, featured companies are required to answer Little Grapevine's questions about their business. For more information about Little Grapevine, please visit www.littlegrapevine.com.

