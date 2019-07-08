Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change
London, July 8
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that Kate Bolsover will be appointed as a non-executive director of TR Property Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 October 2019.
TR Property Investment Trust PLC made the announcement in respect of Mrs Bolsover's appointment on 5 July 2019.
Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837 846
8 July 2019