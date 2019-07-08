sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 8

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that Kate Bolsover will be appointed as a non-executive director of TR Property Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 October 2019.

TR Property Investment Trust PLC made the announcement in respect of Mrs Bolsover's appointment on 5 July 2019.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837 846

8 July 2019


