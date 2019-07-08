The global railcar leasing market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005333/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global railcar leasing market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global railcar leasing market is the cost advantages offered by railcar leasing. The increasing requirement for railcars owing to the rising rail logistics activities are further encouraging leasing companies to increase funding for well-maintained quality railcars. In addition, leasing equipment has emerged as a cost-effective option for end-users in the market, as it enables them to use the latest equipment and technologies without incurring a huge cost. Moreover, with increasing developments in railway infrastructure in emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia, and India, the railcar leasing market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advances in railcar systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global railcar leasing market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global railcar leasing market: Advanced in railcar systems

Innovations in design and the integration of intelligent systems in freight cars are key trends anticipated to gain traction during the forecast period. Intelligent systems including telematics and monitoring systems including IoT help in storing and processing the data received through various sensors attached to the railcars. In addition, these integrated systems also aid in identifying unauthorized access to the doors while ensuring safe and reliable transportation of goods. Furthermore, railcar systems with integrated conditioning systems monitor the distance covered and conditions of railcars during transportation. This helps the manufacturers in planning the maintenance work to ensure the efficient functioning of the railcar. Thus, with rapidly growing advances in the railcar systems, the railcar leasing market will witness continuous growth during the forecast period.

"Railway expansion projects are gaining prominence owing to the increasing use of railways for the transportation of cargo, oil, and other products. In addition, the relaxation of rail freight tariffs and custom procedures are encouraging major logistics service providers to rely on railcar transportation. This, in turn, is further likely to drive the railcar leasing market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global railcar leasing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global railcar leasing market by type (freight cars, tank cars, and locomotives) and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the rising demand for rail freight logistics from various industry segments. In addition, rising environmental concerns and increasing efficiency of rail networks will further boost the railcar leasing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005333/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com