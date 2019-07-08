

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit narrowed in May as exports and imports rose, data from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



Trade deficit fell to EUR 10 million in May from EUR 250 million in the same month previous year. In April, trade deficit was EUR 300 million.



Exports grew 6.0 percent year-on-year in May and imports rose 2.0 percent.



For the January to May period, exports and imports increased 5.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. The trade deficit was EUR 90 million.



Exports to EU countries rose 5.0 percent, while those to non-EU areas grew 9.0 percent in May. Imports from the EU countries rose by 4.0 percent, while imports from non-EU areas fell 1.0 percent.



