

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Japan maintained economic view of all nine regions in July, the quarterly Regional Economic Report from the Bank of Japan showed Monday.



According to the report, all regions had been either expanding or recovering. Their assessments were unchanged from the previous report released in April.



Domestic demand continued an uptrend, while slowdown in overseas economies weighed on exports and production.



'... a somewhat increasing number of firms were pointing to heightening uncertainties over the outlook for overseas economies and their impacts, reflecting, for example, the U.S.-China trade friction,' the bank said.



The nine regions were Hokkaido, Tohoku, Hokuriku, Chugoku, KyushuOkinawa, KantoKoshinetsu, Tokai, Shikoku and Kinki.



