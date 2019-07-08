Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces the publication of an article covering Geyser Brand Inc's use of nanotechnology.

While cannabis-infused products are the fastest-growing and most lucrative segment of the industry, a key challenge in producing cannabinoids for ingestion or absorption through the skin is their insolubility. Due to their oily composition they are naturally hydrophobic, meaning that their molecules are water-repellant, making it harder for the body to absorb them. The result is inconsistent, unreliable dosing and onset times of up to three hours.

Geyser Brands Inc. (TSXV: GYSR), a Health Canada-approved Licensed Producer based in Vancouver, BC, has found a solution to this problem with its ground-breaking developments in nanotechnology, dubbed NanoFusion, which breaks down cannabinoid particles and combines them with naturally-occurring surfactants which lower the surface tension between cannabinoids and water, resulting in a compound that is water compatible.

Researched and developed by Geyser's Senior R&D chemist with over 35 years of experience in state-of-the-art facilities and produced using natural, biocompatible, biodegradable, non-toxic and non-inflammatory materials, NanoFusion is a tasteless, scentless, all-natural nano-particle delivery system that quickly and efficiently transports therapeutic agents directly to the bloodstream for maximum absorbency.

All of the products in Geyser's diverse portfolio are produced using NanoFusion, making them more reliable and consistent, requiring smaller doses to deliver desired health & wellness results, increasing bioavailability and skin permeation, and greatly reducing the speed of onset. NanoFusion also improves the transport of active ingredients for site-specific targeting by delivering active ingredients across cell membranes for release within the cell, and release times can be adjusted based on the delivery method. It also increases the stability of molecules, giving the company's products a longer shelf-life than those produced using traditional methods.

Andreas Thatcher, CEO of Geyser Brands Inc, said, "We created it in response to varying and diverse consumer preferences and needs, making sure it had an all-natural composition free of any toxic additives, solvents, or fillers - which addressed the harsh bitter aftertaste and/or oily texture many of the products in the market have. At the same time, we ensured that consumers could do more with less by designing it for long, stable shelf life and increasing its bioavailability, meaning that they need lower dose per use, and making us their go-to for reliable, high quality products."

Potential Solace Acquisition Expands Offering, Licensing Enables Production

Geyser recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solace Management Group and its assortment of brands ranging from the medical and adult recreational cannabis markets to pet health & wellness, including Apothecary Naturals, a line of 100% natural hemp-based topical, cosmetics, and self-care products, and Apawthecary Pets, Canada's leading hemp-infused pet brand, with products in over 400 pet stores and 100 veterinary clinics.

On June 18th, the company announced that its wholly owned Licensed Producer, 0957102 B.C. Ltd. dba Apothecary Botanicals, has successfully received a coveted Standard Processing License from Health Canada, allowing it to extend its brands into the highly regulated Canadian cannabis market, with production expected to commence in the next 90 days, and add manufacturing capacity for edibles, extracts, and topicals.

In anticipation, Apothecary Botanicals began modifications to its Port Coquitlam, B.C. facility, expected to be completed by the end of the month. The modifications and processes are designed to deliver GMP-compliant capacity, and with the installation of manufacturing equipment and the completion of distribution agreements, Apothecary Botanicals will be able to service the production needs of Geyser's existing and third-party brands.

Armed with a diverse array of established brands powered by its proprietary NanoFusion technology, which solves the biggest challenge to its product offering, Geyser is a company on the rise. Investors unfamiliar with Geyser may just want to take a closer look.

