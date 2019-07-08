

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest pace in three months in June, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.3 percent increase in May.



The latest inflation was the slowest since March, when it was 2.8 percent.



Restaurants and hotel prices grew 4.8 percent annually in June and prices increased by 4.7 percent in alcohol and tobacco.



Prices for housing and food rose by 4.2 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in June.



