The Next Xcite Event Presented by 360 Lab Will Take Place in Warsaw

On July 10th, the most exciting startup pitch event of the year will go into its second round in Warsaw. An initial capital of 100,000 Euro and a unique Accelerator Program, stationed in Graz, Austria and San Francisco, USA, await the five startups selected as part of the event.

GRAZ, Poland, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10th July 2019, the Xcite Event presented by 360 Lab will take place for the second time - and, this time, in Warsaw, Poland. 100,000 Euros of initial capital, the option of receiving follow up investment, a one-year long program including mentoring from top coaches in Europe and San Francisco as well as access to a potential test market of 47 countries: This unique '360° in 360 Days' Accelerator Program run by the 360 Lab Innovation Group awaits the five startups. More than 930 startups have applied for Batch 2. Next week the ten finalists will present their business idea on the Google Campus to a live audience and an expert jury.

"The 360 Lab Accelerator unlocks European startups' potential by opening the door to international markets and investors - something which makes us a unique member of the central-European market." (Christian Vancea, CEO 360 Lab Innovation Group)

The keynote speaker is Hisham Baz (CEO Bazlab) from San Francisco and he will give insight into the development of Amazon Music and AWS, amongst other things. The tickets for the Xcite Event are free of charge and can be obtained via the link eventworld.com (limited stocks, sold on a first come - first serve basis). Entrance is as of 16:00 hrs and the pitch shall begin at 16.30. The winners will be announced at approximately 20.30. The Aftershow Party will take place following the evening's conclusion and all ticket holders will have entry to said event.

About the 360 Lab Innovation Group

The 360 Lab Innovation Group is comprised of the 360 Lab Accelerator, the 360 TechLab (a hightech hardware prototyping space for efficient hardware small series productions), the 360 Lab San Francisco which has settled in Silicon Valley (Innovation Hub and full service provider for European and Latin American startups) as well as the 360 CodeLab in Warsaw (software development). The Accelerator Program is the heart of the 360 Lab Innovation Group. It prepares young, promising startups for their international market entry and supports them in their development as major global players.

Further information: https://www.360-lab.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943712/Xcite_360lab.jpg