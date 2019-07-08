Highlights:

Record quarterly amount of bitcoin mined of 2,816 for Q2 2019.

Retained Bitcoin of 3,250, a record amount for Hut 8, an increase of 24% from Q1 2019.

Increased Retained Bitcoin Value by 222% from $14.3 million on March 31, 2019 to $46.0 million on June 30, 2019.

Release of second quarter 2019 financial results prior to market open on August 19, 2019.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2019) - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSXV: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of the world's largest public cryptocurrency mining companies by operating capacity, announces that for the second quarter it has mined 2,816 bitcoin and has Retained Bitcoin of 3,250, both the highest quarterly amount in Hut 8's history. Hut 8 also announces that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results prior to market open on Monday, August 19, 2019.

For the second quarter of 2019, Hut 8 mined 2,816 bitcoin compared to 2,405 bitcoin in the first quarter of 2019, and 786 bitcoin in the second quarter of 2018. In addition, Hut 8's Retained Bitcoin increased by 635 bitcoin in the second quarter from March 31, 2019 to the June 30, 2019 balance of 3,250. The bitcoin price as at June 30, 2019 was $14,156 (US$10,817) resulting in a Retained Bitcoin Value of $46.0 million. The price of bitcoin as at March 31, 2019 was $5,486 (US$4,105), compared with $14,156 (US$10,817) as at June 30, 2019, an increase of 158% over the course of the quarter.

"Hut 8's strategy to only mine and retain bitcoin, after paying its expenses, has resulted in substantial value creation for investors in the second quarter of 2019," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8. "In Q2-2019, we experienced lower electricity prices than the prior quarter and a much improved bitcoin price."

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 financial results, hosted by Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer, and Jimmy Vaiopoulos, Chief Financial Officer with further details below:

Date:Monday, August 19, 2019

Time:10:00 a.m. ET

Dial-In: 1 (888) 465-5079, Canada

1 (888) 424-8151, USA

Passcode: 8540 288#

Pursuant to the press release dated March 15, 2019, the Company issued 29,918 common shares at a deemed price of $2.20 per common share to Induna Energy Inc. in consideration of the services provided in May 2019.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 has an exclusive North American partnership with the Bitfury Group Limited, inclusive of Bitfury Holding BV, one of the world's leading full-service hardware and software blockchain technology companies. In total, Hut 8 owns and operates two sites in Alberta, Canada utilizing 85 BlockBox AC data centers with current operating capacity of 98.2 MW and 784 PH/s.

Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX Venture Exchange and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

Key investment highlights and FAQ's: https://www.hut8mining.com/investors.

