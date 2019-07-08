

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Disney channel star Cameron Boyce, aged 20, has died in his sleep after a seizure.



Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel's television shows and series, was taking treatment for an ongoing medical condition.



The family said in a statement, 'The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.'



Boyce, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, debuted in the horror film 'Mirrors' at just 9 years old. He is known for his roles in the Disney Channel television show 'Jessie,' and franchise 'Descendants.' He also starred in 'Grown Ups' movie franchise with Adam Sandler, and 'Eagle Eye.'



He was set to star in HBO's new comedy series 'Mrs. Fletcher,' and the TV spinoff of the film 'American Satan,' called 'Paradise City.'



According to Disney Channels' biography of Boyce, his love of performing began in a dance studio, followed by commercials, and then to television and film.



The channel also noted that Boyce was involved in many philanthropic causes, mainly the Thirst Project, a non-profit that provides communities with safe drinking water.



The company tweeted, 'The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX