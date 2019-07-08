Calero Software Included as a Representative Vendor in June 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services by Gartner

Report identifies Calero Software as one of the Representative TEM Pure-Play Vendors for Global Delivery

ATLANTA, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Technology Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) software, has been included as a Representative TEM Pure-Play Vendor for Global Delivery in Gartner's June 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services (report available to Gartner subscribers).* Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"We believe that our inclusion as a Representative TEM Pure-Play Vendor for Global Delivery is a testament to Calero's growth and strategic investments in our people, technology, and operational capabilities on a global scale," said Calero's CEO Joe Pajer. "We feel that we have set the standard for best-in-class service, and that our ongoing investment in products and people allows Calero to deepen our market presence and provide multi-national enterprise customers with global coverage and regional expertise to fully meet their needs."

Pajer added, "We know that our clients have greater visibility into their telecommunications, mobility, and cloud management programs than ever before. These technological advancements not only enable greater cost reductions, but allow for the visibility and control necessary to optimize their business operations."

In addition to expanding their European footprint, marked by the opening of their European headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland, Calero's continued investment in automation and other operational capabilities has helped the company to become an industry leader. In 2018 alone, over 15 Fortune 500 companies entrusted Calero with their telecom, mobility and cloud expense management needs.

"We look forward to keeping the momentum going in 2019 and seek to continue leveraging the full potential of our single global software platform to meet the demand of enterprise companies seeking an all in one TEM solution," Pajer continued.

*Gartner, Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Katja Ruud, Pablo Arriandiaga, 12 June 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Calero Software

Calero Software is a premier leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero Software has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

Calero PR Contact :

Scott Davis

Scott.davis@calero.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700877/Calero_Logo.jpg