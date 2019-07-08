Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a device they say could "turbocharge" a single-junction silicon PV cell, pushing the technology beyond its theoretical limit to efficiencies of 35% and higher.A paper published last week in the journal Nature detailed how scientists at MIT demonstrated how an effect known as singlet exciton fission could be applied to silicon solar cells and could lead to cell efficiencies as high as 35%. Singlet exciton fission is an effect seen in certain materials whereby a single photon (particle of light) can generate two electron-hole ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...