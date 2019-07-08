Die Printcity-Allianz aus Neuried zieht ein positives Fazit nach ihrer Teilnahme an den 9. UV Days in Nürtingen, der Hausmesse von IST-Metz Mitte Mai. Besonders die Seminare zur Lebensmittelsicherheit von hochwertigen Veredelungen stießen auf große Resonanz. Normal 0 21 false false false DE X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Normale Tabelle"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0cm 5.4pt 0cm 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0cm; mso-para-margin-right:0cm; mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt; ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...