ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS TECHNOLOGY OFFERINGS WITH INTEGRATED SURFACE CLEAN PROCESS MODULE

Almere, The Netherlands

8 July, 2019, 3 p.m. CET

ASM INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS TECHNOLOGY OFFERINGS WITH INTEGRATED SURFACE CLEAN PROCESS MODULE

Enhances Performance and Productivity of ASM's Intrepid ES Epitaxy Platform

San Francisco, California - ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today introduced its Previum process module for 300mm integrated pre-deposition surface cleaning, which significantly improves the performance of deposited films.

Integrated into ASM's production-proven Intrepid ES epitaxy platform, Previum surface cleaning enables optimal quality epitaxial depositions for advanced node channel and source/drain engineering applications. Intrepid ES systems integrated with Previum modules are already in production at a leading foundry for advanced-node CMOS transistor Epi applications.

"Previum delivers critical process capabilities to achieve high-quality epitaxy films at 5nm and smaller devices," said Dr. Hichem M'Saad, ASM General Manager and Senior Vice President, Thermal Products Business Unit. "While the integrated surface clean process capability delivers a strong performance benefit, it also delivers on critical HVM requirements with high throughput, low defectivity, and excellent removal uniformity."

Previum has demonstrated excellent surface clean performance for interfacial oxide removal to create a pristine silicon surface for defect-free epitaxy film deposition. Additionally it has the capability to perform removal of both interfacial oxygen and carbon in the same chamber with a single recipe - a significant HVM productivity advantage for advanced-node CMOS processing.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

