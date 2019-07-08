Dr. Martin Schwarz Launches Bioscaling, a Revolutionary Dental Cosmetic to Tackle Tartar Build-up

- Completely new approach to the problem of dental plaque and bad breath

- Bioscaling antibacterial dental gel offers a refreshing alternative to mouth rinse products

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Martin Schwarz - the oral care brand of LDK GmbH, that believes in the importance of healthy gums and a white smile, launches Bioscaling - an innovative, first of its kind dental gel.

Bioscaling

is an innovative antibacterial product designed for independent oral hygiene sessions easily carried out at home. Bioscaling gel removes undesired microorganisms and bacteria from the teeth surface, liquidates dental plaque and restores the oral cavity's natural pH level. Its unique proportions of active ingredients remove biofilm from users teeth and as a result prevent formation of dental calculus. Regular application of Bioscaling allows for avoiding unpleasant tartar removal procedure - commonly performed with the help of professionals in dental clinics.

"The innovativeness of Bioscaling antibacterial dental gel lies in a unique antiseptic formula of the product and its applicability on users teeth without any assistance of a dentist. Bioscaling is a higher level of oral hygiene," said Chief R&D Officer of LDK GmbH Dr. Matthias Berg.

The performance of Bioscaling is closely related to carefully crafted proportions of its ingredients: "Naturally occurring compound microcrystalline sodium bicarbonate - significantly reduces the population of harmful microorganisms. Its solutions and dispersions in water possess high pH balancing acidic bacterial metabolites, damaging cell membranes of microbes and dissolving organic structure of dental plaque. Moreover, sodium bicarbonate in microcrystalline form has gentle abrasive properties which help keep the teeth enamel clean. The presence of sodium bicarbonate and other ingredients in Bioscaling, provide quality results of dental plaque removal," explained Dr. Matthias Berg.

Bioscaling helps to:

Remove dental plaque - prevent the build up of dental calculus.

Tackle bad breath through the elimination of unwanted bacteria.

Improve the effect of oral care products: teeth whiteners, toothpaste.

Prevent recurrent bacterial infections.

Product can be distributed on the teeth's surface in a variety of ways: mouth trays, sonic toothbrush and manual toothbrush.

About Dr. Martin Schwarz

Dr. Martin Schwarz is a premium oral care brand that belongs to a portfolio of LDK GmbH - cosmetic entity headquartered in Frankfurt (Oder). LDK GmbH combines the highest standards of existing chemical & biochemical procedures with an innovative implementation based on the latest scientific research.

