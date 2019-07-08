sprite-preloader
08.07.2019
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, July 8

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
Pershing Square 5.5% 20221.41%
Residential Secure Income0.97%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.60%
P2P Global Investments0.55%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.43%
Pershing Square Holdings0.35%
US Solar Fund0.21%
BBGI SICAV S.A.0.05%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.04%
Total4.61%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20197.01%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF2.97%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20262.71%
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20252.69%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF2.56%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.10%
Investor B1.90%
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 20291.78%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20251.74%
Grainger1.58%
Total27.04%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


