Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 1.41% Residential Secure Income 0.97% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.60% P2P Global Investments 0.55% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.43% Pershing Square Holdings 0.35% US Solar Fund 0.21% BBGI SICAV S.A. 0.05% Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.04% Total 4.61%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019 7.01% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 2.97% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 2.71% USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025 2.69% Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 2.56% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.10% Investor B 1.90% USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029 1.78% USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025 1.74% Grainger 1.58% Total 27.04%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com