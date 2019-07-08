

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital have agreed to sell their interest in DocuWare GmbH to Ricoh. Expansion Capital invested in Docuware in June 2012.



Headquartered in Germany and the United States, DocuWare provides cloud and on-premises document management and workflow automation software to clients in more than 90 countries. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is a private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management.



Pete Chung, Head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, said: 'We are pleased to have supported DocuWare during an exciting growth period, and with this investment outcome.'



