July 9 11, 2019, Booth 5656 Moscone Center, San Francisco

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, will debut a new 10W member of its successful 4mm2TM product family at the upcoming Semicon West exhibition. Like other reed relays in the family, new Series 122 devices occupy a PCB footprint of only 4mm x 4mm, facilitating the highest packing density currently available. Series 122 relays measure 12.5mm in height and are rated with a switching current of 0.5A at 10W. 3V and 5V coils are available.

Fast operate and release times, typically 150 µs or less, make Series 122 relays ideal for high speed test systems such as A.T.E. switching matrices or multiplexers. The 1 Form A (SPST) Normally Open (NO) Energize-to-make devices feature highest-quality, instrumentation-grade sputtered-ruthenium switches and plastic packages with internal mu-metal magnetic screening to avoid the risk of magnetic interaction issues in densely-packed applications. Devices have an insulation resistance of greater than 1012? and are 100%-tested for dynamic contact resistance to guarantee performance.

Other members of the family include the Series 120 which has a switching rating of up to 1A at 20W and a height of 15.5mm and the Series 124 which has a lower 9.5mm profile and a slightly lower rating of 0.5A at 5W.

Pickering Electronics will be sharing Booth 5656 with its sister company, Pickering Interfaces which will showcase its latest high-density PXI and Ethernet LXI Switching Simulation Solutions along with their Signal Routing Software.

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering's Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

