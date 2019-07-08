Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary's SleepMaster Solutions Sleep Apnea Program has been Selected by All Aboard America! for its Drivers and Employees

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHCR) ("Advanzeon") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. (collectively, the "Company") has been selected by All Aboard America! one of six companies belonging to All Aboard America Holdings Inc. the fourth largest motor coach operator in North America, to screen, test and treat all of its motor coach drivers and employees for sleep apnea via its comprehensive SleepMaster Solutions Program.

Clark A. Marcus, the Company's CEO, stated, "We are extremely excited that All Aboard America has chosen our sleep apnea program to further enhance its already robust health, wellness and safety program that it provides to not only its drivers, but all employees. In an industry sorely in need of leadership, All Aboard America has taken a remarkable step forward in taking on that leadership position to further ensure that both its passengers and drivers are safe on the road. They have an exceptional safety record, and we are proud to become part of All Aboard America's dedicated team."

The Company will commence its sleep apnea screening process at all four of All Aboard America's upcoming driver/employee safety meetings scheduled throughout the Southwest starting July 30, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona.

Eugene Thomas, General Manager of All Aboard America!, stated, "At All Aboard America, safety is our number one priority. We pride ourselves in taking care of our dedicated team of employees, as well as our valued customers who expect the very best service possible. That includes providing our customers with exceptional safety for everyone who steps aboard an All Aboard America motor coach. We recognize sleep apnea is an exceptionally dangerous condition that affects a significant number of drivers, as well as the general health of the work force. We selected SleepMaster Solutions to take on the responsibility of this aspect of our health and safety program for both our driver and non-driver employees. They are reliable, consistent and share our values when it comes to the health and safety of our employees and passengers. We are excited about this new relationship and look forward to SleepMaster Solutions making their program available to us."

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC:CHCR) through its subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. The Company will update the information in this press release only to the extent required under applicable securities laws. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

