Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2019) - Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Blue Lagoon Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals.

The company has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Golden Wonder Project located in west central British Columbia. The Golden Wonder Property, comprising five mineral claims, is located approximately 1 kilometer south of the Yellowhead Highway, a major interprovincial highway in western Canada.

The property is in an area with an extensive history of mineral exploration, including production from the nearby CAP, Victoria, Roche DeBoule, Red Rose, and Highland Boy mines in the early to middle 1900s. Historic showings on the property, listed on British Columbia's MINFILE database, include Golden Wonder, Daley West, Hecla, Black Prince, Blue Lake, and Silvertip Glacier.

Another area of interest mentioned in historical reports is West's Knoll where American Manganese's soil survey and rock sampling program in 2011 included a grab sample showing 61 grams per tonne gold.

In 2007, Rocher Deboule Minerals contracted Fugro Airborne Survey Corp. to conduct a 1,089 line-kilometer DIGHEM geophysical survey (electromagnetic, magnetic, and radiometric survey) over the Roche Deboule property. This survey also covered a significant part of the current Golden Wonder Property which indicated a strong positive anomaly over the central part of the Property.

The results of the assays from recent 2017 and 2018 programs, which included stream, rock and soil samples, indicated significantly elevated values for gold, silver, copper and cobalt. For more detailed information about the area's extensive history, please refer to the NI 43-101 filed on Sedar. The report recommends a two-phase exploration program at a cost of $283,000 to further explore for gold, silver, copper and cobalt.

