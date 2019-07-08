Bombardier Transportation receives order for Rolling Stock

BERLIN, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a contract variation for rolling stock at the end of June 2019 with an undisclosed customer in the South East Asia and Australia Region. The order is valued at approximately $101 million US.



About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 40,650 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Group Media Relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press@rail.bombardier.com