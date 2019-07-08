The global rotorcraft blade system market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the global rotorcraft blade system market size is the development and induction of new-generation attack helicopters. Globally, there is a high demand for new generation helicopters that can carry heavy artillery, such as autocannons, machine guns, rockets, and anti-tank missiles (ATGM). Attack helicopters add tremendous damage capabilities to military operations and, hence, are inducted by militaries across the world. Thus, the high demand for new-generation attack helicopters will fuel the rotorcraft blade system market growth over the next few years.

As per Technavio, the increased adoption of digital helicopter health monitoring systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global rotorcraft blade system market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global rotorcraft blade system market: Increased adoption of digital helicopter health monitoring systems

The health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS) are increasingly being integrated into helicopters as it facilitates predictive maintenance and permits enhanced data collection. Integrated HUMS use multiple sensors to monitor the health and performance of critical components of a helicopter, such as engine, tail-rotor, transmission, and main-gearboxes. Such benefits are likely to increase the adoption of HUMS by operators with the intent to increase the service life of in-service rotorcrafts.

"Apart from the increased adoption of digital helicopter health monitoring systems, other factors such as the development of tiltrotor concept and other blade modifications, and the increased adoption of additive manufacturing techniques for blade manufacturing will have a significant impact on the rotorcraft blade system market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global rotorcraft blade system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global rotorcraft blade system market by application (civil, and military), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

The North American region led the rotorcraft blade system market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the rotorcraft blade system market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the robust aviation infrastructure in countries like the US and Canada, and the fleet modernization efforts undertaken by operators, both commercial and military.

