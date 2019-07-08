Patient Lifting Equipment Market Worth $5.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Patient Lifting Equipment Market by Product (Ceiling/Overhead Lift, Stair Lift, Mobile/Floor Lift, Sit to Stand Lift, Bath & Pool Lift, Lifting Slings, Lifting Accessories), End User (Hospital, Home Care, Elderly Care Facility) - global forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Patient Lifting Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 5.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing global geriatric & bariatric populations, the high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting are the key factors driving the market growth.

Ceiling lifts to account for the largest share of the global Patient Lifting Equipment Market in 2019

Based on product, the Patient Lifting Equipment Market is segmented into ceiling lifts, stair & wheelchair lifts, mobile lifts, sit-to-stand lifts, bath & pool lifts, lifting slings, and lifting accessories. Ceiling lifts are expected to account for the largest share of the Patient Lifting Equipment Market in 2019, owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of ceiling lifts in bariatric patient handling practices coupled with an increase in the installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals as well as expanding bariatric population pool.

Hospital projected to account for the largest end-user of the market in 2019





Based on end-user, the Patient Lifting Equipment Market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, elderly care facilities, and other end-users (including emergency medical services, long-term acute care centers, trauma centers, and nursing homes). The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019. The growing patient population, increase in geriatric population, rising number of disabled people, an increasing number of injuries caused during the patient handling process, growing preference of patient lifts over manual handling in hospitals, and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the demand and adoption of patient lifting equipment in hospitals.





North America to witness the highest growth in the hospital segment market during the forecast period





North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing geriatric & bariatric population in the US & Canada, the growth of the North American home healthcare industry, and the growing patient volume in nursing homes and elderly care facilities are the major factors supporting the growth of the North American Patient Lifting Equipment Market.





The major companies in the global Patient Lifting Equipment Market include Arjo (Sweden), Hill-Rom (US), Invacare (US), Handicare (Sweden), and Guldmann (US).

